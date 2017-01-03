Will Nigeria get out of recession in Q1-2017? – BusinessDay
Will Nigeria get out of recession in Q1-2017?
I think so. The headline growth figure is a year-on-year metric. Surely it is not unreasonable to reckon the economy would do better this quarter than it did during the same period last year. Q1-2016 was awful. Q1-2017 is not likely to be as bad. Thus …
