Will Nigeria get out of recession in Q1-2017? – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Will Nigeria get out of recession in Q1-2017?
BusinessDay
I think so. The headline growth figure is a year-on-year metric. Surely it is not unreasonable to reckon the economy would do better this quarter than it did during the same period last year. Q1-2016 was awful. Q1-2017 is not likely to be as bad. Thus
