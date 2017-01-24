Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Will the ‘Troika format’ of Astana talks bring peace to Syria? – Al-Arabiya

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Al-Arabiya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Will the 'Troika format' of Astana talks bring peace to Syria?
Al-Arabiya
Representatives of the Syria regime and rebel groups along with other attendees take part in the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017. (AFP). By Fuad Shahbazov Tuesday, 24 January 2017. Text size A A A.
Syria conflict: Astana peace talks seek to reinforce truceBBC News
Syria peace talks in Astana close to final declarationYahoo News
The Latest: Turkey says no deal with Assad on Syrian townWHIO
Voice of America –Hurriyet Daily News –Press TV –Daily Mail
all 155 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.