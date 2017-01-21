William Onyeabor: one of music’s most insoluble puzzles to the – Daily Trust
|
William Onyeabor: one of music's most insoluble puzzles to the
Daily Trust
By Dorian Lynskey | Publish Date: Jan 21 2017 3:22AMWho was William Onyeabor? The mysterious and reclusive Nigerian synthesizer whiz, who has died aged 70, seems to have existed out of time and in a world of his own imagination. facebook · twitter …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG