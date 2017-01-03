Pages Navigation Menu

Win a Cool Samsung Device in the Galaxy Grand Prime+ #MakeItGrandNG Contest

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

Samsung has been giving out lots of devices this season and they are not done yet. The #MakeItGrandNG contest brings another opportunity to win one cool Galaxy Grand Prime+ smartphones weekly. How to win: Share your 5-year plan/future projections and upload a picture to represent it using the hashtag #MakeItGrandNG. Tag us on Facebook @samsungmobilenigeria. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

