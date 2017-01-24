Pages Navigation Menu

Winless Algeria Crash Out Of AFCON 2017

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Despite being tipped as favorites to win the Africa Cup Of Nations this year, Algeria have crashed out of the group stages without managing a single win. Their fate was sealed yesterday after a 2-2 draw with Senegal as Islam Slimani bagged a brace but as things turned out, even a win would not have …

The post Winless Algeria Crash Out Of AFCON 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

