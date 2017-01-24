Winless Algeria Crash Out Of AFCON 2017
Despite being tipped as favorites to win the Africa Cup Of Nations this year, Algeria have crashed out of the group stages without managing a single win. Their fate was sealed yesterday after a 2-2 draw with Senegal as Islam Slimani bagged a brace but as things turned out, even a win would not have …
The post Winless Algeria Crash Out Of AFCON 2017 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG