Winners Chapel member claims 30 robbers about to attack her fled on seeing Oyedepo’s picture

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An 87 year ‘young lady’ has testified in Bishop Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel church that about 30 robbers on a mission to rob her, fled on sighting the General Overseer’s picture at her premises.

Winners’ Chapel shared the testimony on their page but it’s got a lot of people doubting how true the story is.

