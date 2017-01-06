Winners Chapel member claims 30 robbers about to attack her fled on seeing Oyedepo’s picture
An 87 year ‘young lady’ has testified in Bishop Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel church that about 30 robbers on a mission to rob her, fled on sighting the General Overseer’s picture at her premises.
Winners’ Chapel shared the testimony on their page but it’s got a lot of people doubting how true the story is.
