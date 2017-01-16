Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Winners’ Chapel Responds to Video of Bishop Oyedepo Calling on Members to “Kill” Terrorists Attacking Churches

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel International, led by Bishop David Oyedepo, has reacted to a video that surfaced online a couple of days ago, where Oyedepo called on Christians to “kill” terrorists attacking churches in Northern Nigeria. Oyedepo had made the following statement in the video: “All the northern forces that are sponsoring […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.