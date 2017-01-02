Winners Emerge in PAL Pensions art and essay competition



Winners have emerged in PAL Pensions Art and Essay competition as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to support financial literacy.

Entries for this competition came from 200 secondary schools nationwide, which was aimed at creating the necessary foundation to build wealth creation.

Standing tall in the competition that recorded 120 (90 essays and 30 arts) entries from across 200 schools nationwide were Master Titus David, Miss. Nneoma Mbalewe and Master Quadri Uthman as the first, second and third position winners. Presenting the winners with their prizes, the first prize winner, a JSS 2 student of ASCL School 1, Kogi State, Master Titus David, smiled home with a tablet while winning a desktop computer for his school.

Also, the first runner up, Mbalewe Nneoma of Babcock High School won a school bag with educational kits as well as winning a 3 in 1 printer for her school, while the second runner up, Master Quadri Uthman won a school bag and other educational items while his school got a white board for her school.

Speaking at the prize giving, the Regional Manager, Lagos, Mabel George, said that PAL Pensions had its financial literacy initiative launched in response to the need to provide Nigerian students the much needed financial education, which was lacking in their school curriculum.

According to her, the desire to arrest a situation where Nigerian youths do not get to know how to manage money, save, or even develop entrepreneurship skills and right financial judgment up until they start working spurred PAL Pensions’ choice of CSR in that direction.

