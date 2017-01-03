Wishes Of A Nigerian Teenager. A Must Read!

The Nigerian Teenager has been unvoidably affected by the present state of the country where all their desires have been reduced to mere wishes. Read the thoughts of a concerned Nigerian Teenager below. THOUGHTS OF A NIGERIAN TEENAGER by Solomon Obi. In my world of fantasy, where anything is possible, where men were men and where there was no night. These are wishes I never had, wishes I hoped will come true and my wishes are far too much. I wish I was Superman, with my super strength, x-ray vision, enhanced hearing, wind power, super speed, flight power and laser powers, I will be unstoppable, I could fight my enemies and crime with ease. I wish I was Batman, the greatest superhero-detective, with my gadgets I could fight the crime lords and protect my local town like Batman protects his city Gotham. I wish I was Sherlock Holmes; I could be able to uncover mysteries, controversial murders and I could tell you what you did, ate, drank or had been with just a look at you. I wish I was Ironman, I could make weapons no one could imagine and use them to fight for justice and like Ironman I […]

