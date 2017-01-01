With 2016 almost in the rearview mirror, T-Mobile now covers 313 million people

In its end-of-year wrap-up, T-Mobile announced it covers 313 million people in the U.S. That figure is just shy of Verizon’s, but it shows the strides T-Mobile made in the last half-decade or so.

The post With 2016 almost in the rearview mirror, T-Mobile now covers 313 million people appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

