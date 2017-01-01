With 2016 almost in the rearview mirror, T-Mobile now covers 313 million people
In its end-of-year wrap-up, T-Mobile announced it covers 313 million people in the U.S. That figure is just shy of Verizon’s, but it shows the strides T-Mobile made in the last half-decade or so.
