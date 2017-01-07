With Lagos Canopy Walkway, You Can Do It!

It’s a new year with myriads of possibilities ahead. Don’t let procrastination get in the way. Yes, you can do it and if it seems like you can’t, take a walk on the Canopy Walkway at the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) Lekki, Lagos. Not for the faint-hearted, trust me, if you can walk it, you can do anything. And if it still feels daunting, enjoy the sweeping overview of the Lagos metropolis and the opportunity to appreciate nature’s tranquility and subtle gifts at close contact. Omolola Itayemi writes

Reputed to be the longest in Africa and the second largest in the world at 401 metres long, 61 metres wide and 22.5 metres at its highest point, it does not attempt to disguise its surroundings. It offers up picnic table views of the nearby tree house, the bird-hide, fish ponds, woodlands, swamp forest, the new jungle gym and a savannah, well, if you don’t allow fear of heights get in the way. Something refreshingly different from the concrete jungle we reside and work in.

As part of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation’s (NCF) commitment to conserve Nigeria’s vast natural resources and to provide the desirable environment for a conservation project site within Lagos metropolis that will serve as a biodiversity conservation and environmental education centre, a project, “Africa’ longest canopy walk way” was constructed at the Lekki’s foundation location.

Built by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the 401 Meters Canopy Walk and the Family Park, which boasts Koi and Tilapa ponds, jungle gym, outdoor games and so on, are located within the nature reserve of the Lekki axis.

Conservation Centre in Lagos, a bold decision to help develop part of the Lekki Conservation Centre as Eco-tourism Park adding that about 30 hectares of the centre is carved out for Family Park, to enable visitors and tourists enjoy themselves while appreciating the natural environment.

With NCF Headquarters in Lagos, it was desirable to have a conservation project site within Lagos metropolis that will serve as a biodiversity conservation and environmental education centre.

Three potential areas in Lagos State were surveyed in 1987 by NCF technical team in partnership with the defunct Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Lekki area was selected and here we are today, at the Lekki Conservation Centre.

Over the years, the 78 Hectare Conservation Centre has continued to attract both local and international interests. The Centre has served, as an education and resource centre to various groups, majority of which are schools and tourists.

