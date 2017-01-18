“With this bottle you can empty HIV wards” – South African Pastor Gives Congregants Engine Oil to Drink

A South African pastor, Prophet Theophilus Bongani Maseko of the Breath of Christ Ministries is making his congregants drink engine oil to “heal” and “deliver” them in a strange way. This was disclosed in the church’s Facebook page, as it posted photos of congregants drinking the lubricant. Maseko preached a sermon, saying that since Christ lives in […]

