Wizkid, 2Baba, Other Stars Show Support For Emma Ugolee Who Needs N50M for Kidney Transplant
Bella Naija
Wizkid, 2Baba, Other Stars Show Support For Emma Ugolee Who Needs N50M for Kidney Transplant
This was announced by legendary comedian Ali Baba who took to his Instagram Page to reveal details of the media guru's recent battle with the disease. Ugolee needs to undergo kidney transplant and is unable to financially support himself alone anymore.
