Wizkid, 2Baba, Other Stars Show Support For Emma Ugolee Who Needs N50M for Kidney Transplant

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

TV Host, Emma Ugolee is down with kidney disease. This was announced by legendary comedian Ali Baba who took to his Instagram Page to reveal details of the media guru’s recent battle with the disease. Ugolee needs to undergo kidney transplant and is unable to financially support himself alone anymore. He has battled kidney disease […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

