Wizkid and Drake Reunite on New Island Banger ‘Hush Up the Silence’ – Complex

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment


Wizkid and Drake Reunite on New Island Banger 'Hush Up the Silence'
Need an escape from the winter doldrums? Look no further than Wizkid and Drake's latest collaboration “Hush Up The Silence,” which the dynamic duo dropped on Saturday. As The follow-up to their juggernaut summer earworm “One Dance,” Wiz and Drizzy …
