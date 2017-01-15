Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Gets Drake On Yet Another Banger To “Hush Up The Silence”

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wizkid has proved to be not just a one time international star with his consistence and he drives home the point with yet another collaboration with Canadian rapper, Drake. Recall that Wizkid and Drake teamed up months ago to drop the ‘One Dance’ track which earned the top spot for several weeks on the Billboard…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Wizkid Gets Drake On Yet Another Banger To “Hush Up The Silence” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.