Wizkid Gets Drake On Yet Another Banger To “Hush Up The Silence”
Wizkid has proved to be not just a one time international star with his consistence and he drives home the point with yet another collaboration with Canadian rapper, Drake. Recall that Wizkid and Drake teamed up months ago to drop the ‘One Dance’ track which earned the top spot for several weeks on the Billboard…
The post Wizkid Gets Drake On Yet Another Banger To “Hush Up The Silence” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG