Wizkid Gets Drake On Yet Another Banger To “Hush Up The Silence”

Wizkid has proved to be not just a one time international star with his consistence and he drives home the point with yet another collaboration with Canadian rapper, Drake. Recall that Wizkid and Drake teamed up months ago to drop the ‘One Dance’ track which earned the top spot for several weeks on the Billboard…

The post Wizkid Gets Drake On Yet Another Banger To “Hush Up The Silence” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

