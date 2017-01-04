Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid promises fans 4 mixtapes in 2017 – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Nigerian Entertainment Today

Wizkid promises fans 4 mixtapes in 2017
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Wizkid spent most of 2016 in United States and across world as he continue to promote his brand internationally . Wizkid receives his award for African Artiste of the Year at the 2016 MVP awards. Wizkid made his fans scream 'Daddy Yo' when he announced …
