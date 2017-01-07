Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid, Runtown make Billboard Twitter Top Tracks chart

Premium Times

Wizkid, Runtown make Billboard Twitter Top Tracks chart
Premium Times
Starboy Music Worldwide superstar, Wizkid, and former Eric-Manny act, Runtown, have made Billboard's Twitter Top Tracks chart. The chart, which has 50 top songs from various acts across different genres, saw both Nigerian acts making their debut …
