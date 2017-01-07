Wizkid, Runtown make Billboard Twitter Top Tracks chart – Premium Times
Premium Times
Wizkid, Runtown make Billboard Twitter Top Tracks chart
Starboy Music Worldwide superstar, Wizkid, and former Eric-Manny act, Runtown, have made Billboard's Twitter Top Tracks chart. The chart, which has 50 top songs from various acts across different genres, saw both Nigerian acts making their debut …
Runtown's 'Mad Over You' hits number 38 on Billboard chart
