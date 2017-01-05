Wizkid to drop four mixtapes in 2017 – News24 Nigeria
News24 Nigeria
Wizkid to drop four mixtapes in 2017
News24 Nigeria
Lagos – Grammy nominated singer, Wizkid has announced that he is dropping a lot of music this year. In a few tweets, Wizkid talked about the new music projects he is planning on releasing this year. He has also teased a collaboration with Wande Coal …
