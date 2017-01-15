Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid’s alleged son, King Ayo turns 1 today (photos)

Wizkid’s alleged son, King Ayo has turned a year old today.

His mother, Binta Diallo shared lovely photos to celebrate her son.Wizkid’s alleged son, King Ayo turns 1 today (photos) 1

she wrote:

“Happy birthday to my amazing son🎉🙌🙏 @king_ayo you have brought so much joy to my life, I’m glad and grateful that you are my son. I love you so much, and today on your special day I wish u all the happiness in world. A beautiful life filled with joy, love, health, wealth. May you grow up be a wonderful, loving, and caring man. God bless you my king👑

