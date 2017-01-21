WMC intercepts 2 trucks of foreign rice

After days of surveillance, the Western Marine Command (WMC) of Nigeria Customs Service intercepted two trucks fully loaded with imported foreign rice, smuggled into the country illegally.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Umar Yusuf, made this known while displaying the seizure at the Command.

He explained that, the items were intercepted at Itekun water-side, within Agbara axis of Ogun State by his men when they realised that wooden canoes were conveying bags of smuggled foreign rice through the creeks.

He said, “From our estimation, we noticed that the quantity conveyed and stored in different warehouses must have been reasonable enough to warrant arrest, so, we returned to our base to re-strategise. After proper arrangement, we struck and seized 860 bags of the smuggled rice, which we conveyed in two trucks to our Command. I recognise the support of the Kabesi of Itekun community, for ordering his subjects to all us perform our lawful duty. I appreciate the support of the Naval Commander, Commodore Dogo and his officers in making the seizure. My appreciation also goes to the Commanding officer, Col. Garba of Nigerian Army, Badagry for their swift response to back-up our operation”.

