Wolfsburg Complete Signing Of Yunus Malli From Mainz

Wolfsburg have reinforced for its relegation fight by bringing in Turkey attacking midfielder Yunus Malli from Bundesliga rival Mainz.

Wolfsburg say the 24-year-old Malli signed a deal to 2021 after a medical on Thursday at the team’s training camp in La Manga, Spain. He will be presented on Friday with the No. 10 jersey vacated by Julian Draxler, who has joined PSG.

Malli scored 29 goals and set up 19 more in 129 league games for Mainz, his input a major factor in them reaching the Europa League last season.

Kicker reports Wolfsburg is paying €12.5M and that a clause in Malli’s contract permitted him leave for less in the summer, before Wolfsburg decided to move sooner.

