Woman, 44, remanded in prison for burning teenager with hot iron

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Bartholomew Madukwe

An Ogudu Magistrate Court in Lagos yesterday remanded in prison, a 44-year-old woman, Nneka Ilokwu, for allegedly burning a 16-year old girl with hot iron. The  accused, who lives at  36, Fadeyi Street, Isheri area of Lagos,  was arraigned before Magistrate (Mrs) Sule Amzat, on a two-count charge of assault and grievous harm.

The magistrate granted Ilokwu (accused) bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, after she pleaded not guilty. However, the magistrate ordered that Ilokwu be remanded in prison till she perfects the bail.

According to the magistrate, the bail condition includes that the sureties must be members of her family, and must also show evidence of tax clearance.

It was gathered that the accused, popularly called ‘Mama Emeka’ was arrested at her residence in December 2016.

The case, which was reported to the police by neighbours of the accused, had also attracted the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

