Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman abducted as a Newborn Found 18 years After | “My mother is no felon,” She says in Defence of Abductor

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 51-year-old woman, Gloria Williams has been arrested by police in Jacksonville, Florida after her 18-year-old daughter ends up being the stolen baby from Jacksonville’s University Medical Center back in 1998. Kamiyah Mobley was only 8 hours old when she was abducted, and she had always believed Gloria to be her biological mother. Until now, Kamiyah was […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.