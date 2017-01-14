Woman abducted as a Newborn Found 18 years After | “My mother is no felon,” She says in Defence of Abductor

A 51-year-old woman, Gloria Williams has been arrested by police in Jacksonville, Florida after her 18-year-old daughter ends up being the stolen baby from Jacksonville’s University Medical Center back in 1998. Kamiyah Mobley was only 8 hours old when she was abducted, and she had always believed Gloria to be her biological mother. Until now, Kamiyah was […]

