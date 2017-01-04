Woman burns 16-yr-old step-sister with pressing iron

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos State Government, yesterday, rescued a 16-year-old girl, Amarachi Iloku, from her step-sister, Nneka Iloku, popularly called Mama Emeka, who allegedly scarred her back with a hot iron, pierced her thigh with blades and shaved her hair.

Vanguard gathered that the Anambra State-born woman, who resides at 36, Fadeyi, Isheri-Olowora axis of Lagos, allegedly carried out the act on December 26, 2016.

The victim narrated that she had gone out for Christmas celebration, but was unable to return home after the day activities, saying “I decided to pass the night in my female friend’s house.

“On arriving home the next day, my sister did these to me.”

It was also alleged that the woman often beats Amarachi regularly and makes her hawk goods and work late into the night.

Sources said that neighbours, who witnessed the act, took the case to Lagos State Domestic Sexual Violence Response Team, DSRVT, which also ensured the step-sister was arrested and detained at the Ketu Police Command.

Reacting, Coordinator of DSRVT, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, told Vanguard that the case would be charged to court today.

She noted that the victim was rescued by DSRVT and the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

She said: “The affected person is currently in government custody. She would also receive medical care as she has not been attended to medically since the incident.

“We must commend members of the society for seeing themselves as mandated reporters and ensuring the matter was reported to the authorities and we use this medium to urge residents of Lagos to report matters of sexual and gender-based violence.

“If you see something, say something. This can also be done anonymously. We hope that asides from corporal punishment, the perpetrator would be mandated to receive psychiatric evaluation.”

The post Woman burns 16-yr-old step-sister with pressing iron appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

