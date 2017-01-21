Woman Busted By Customs Agents While Smuggling Cocaine In A Beef Box (Photo)

A Jamaican woman was busted after Customs agents found four pounds of cocaine hidden in a box of the golden-crusted meat-filled treats at Kennedy Airport, officials said Thursday.

Federal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said agents got suspicious when they found the box of Tastee Brand Jamaican Beef Patties in Chantal Alecia Bedward’s luggage when she arrived at JFK Airport from Kingston Tuesday, officials said.

When they took her into a private search room and opened the box, 12 duct taped packages of cocaine spilled out.

Agents arrested Bedward for drug smuggling and turned the case over to the Department of Homeland Security investigations unit.

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Robert E. Perez, Director of Field Operations in New York for CBP.

Officials estimated the street value of the drugs at $70,000.

Bedward will be prosecuted in Brooklyn Federal Court.