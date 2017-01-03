Border guards in Spain find migrants hidden in suitcase, car – Daily Mail
Border guards in Spain find migrants hidden in suitcase, car
MADRID (AP) — Guards on the border of Ceuta, Spain's enclave in North Africa, say they have recently detained one Moroccan suspected of attempting to smuggle migrants concealed in a suitcase and another suspected of hiding migrants in a car. Custom …
