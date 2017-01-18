Woman delivers sextuplets in Jigawa

A 44-year-old woman, Hanne Sulaiman, has given birth to sextuplets in Dutse, Jigawa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN reports that the delivery of the sextuplets came barely 18 years after the woman gave birth to a set of twins. The delivery occurred at Dantaye village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

