Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman delivers sextuplets in Jigawa

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A 44-year-old woman, Hanne Sulaiman, has given birth to sextuplets in Dutse, Jigawa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN reports that the delivery of the sextuplets came barely 18 years after the woman gave birth to a set of twins. The delivery occurred at Dantaye village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.