Woman fakes own son’s kidnap, demands N5m from husband after failing to buy her new car

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DSS 2

The Department of State Security Service, DSS, Yobe State Command, Tuesday arrested a woman, identified only as Baraka, for allegedly kidnapping her own son and demanding a ransom of N5m from her husband. The mother of two was said to have connived with one Rukayya and another accomplice who called the husband, pretending to be […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

