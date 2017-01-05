Woman gets her ear bitten and swallowed by husband’s lover during a fight in Kenya (Photo)

A Kenyan woman has been arrested by the police for biting off the ear lobe of her lover’s wife, Grace Washeko, and swallowing a piece of the ear during a fight.

Star reports that the unnamed woman from the Voi, attacked her rival during a fight over the man on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, and in the process, bit off Washeko’s ear.

The victim, a mother of one, who is now in a hospital, narrated that the woman who is her husband’s mistress visited her at her workplace and engaged her in a fight over her husband, bit off her ear lobe and swallowed it.



While speaking on the incident, Washeko said:

“She laughed at me saying she had taken my husband away. I got angry and we began fighting. She bit my ear and swallowed the piece.

I don’t know what is wrong with my husband because whenever he comes back, he complains that he is sexually starved and hungry. He acts very abnormally.

His parents have asked him to end the relationship with the 40-year old woman but my 27-year old husband has refused to heed their call,” she said.

The injured woman said she has reported the incident to police and is waiting for the police to get into action and arrest her attacker and bring her to book.

