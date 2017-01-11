Woman gives birth to baby boy inside a BRT bus In Lagos

A woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a BRT bus earlier in the day.

The unknown woman, who boarded the bus at Irawo bus stop going to a hospital believed to be at Iyana Ipaja, delivered the baby around 9am today along Mile 12/ Ketu, Lagos.

The woman became uncomfortable immediately after boarding, as she was seen to be restless, whereupon female passengers on board joined hands in assisting her to cover the new-born with clothe, while all male passengers were trans-loaded into another bus at Ketu bus stop.