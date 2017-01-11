Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman gives birth to baby boy inside a BRT bus In Lagos

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a BRT bus earlier in the day.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The unknown woman, who boarded the bus at Irawo bus stop going to a hospital believed to be at Iyana Ipaja, delivered the baby around 9am today along Mile 12/ Ketu, Lagos.Woman gives birth to baby boy inside a BRT bus In Lagos 1

The woman became uncomfortable immediately after boarding, as she was seen to be restless, whereupon female passengers on board joined hands in assisting her to cover the new-born with clothe, while all male passengers were trans-loaded into another bus at Ketu bus stop.

The post Woman gives birth to baby boy inside a BRT bus In Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.