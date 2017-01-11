Woman gives birth to baby boy inside Lagos BRT bus (photos)
The woman was delivered of the baby around 9am on Wednesday January 11, 2017, along Mile 12/ Ketu, Lagos.
She had boarded the bus at Irawo bus stop going to the hospital believed to be at Iyana Ipaja. But the
baby could not wait much longer.
The woman became uncomfortable immediately after boarding as she was seen showing restlessness.
Women passengers on board joined hands in assisting her to cover the new born with clothe, before all other passengers were transloaded into another bus at Ketu bus stop.
The woman was then taken to the hospital.
