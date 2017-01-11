Woman is Found Walking Stark N2ked in the Rain With Her 7-year-old Daughter (Photo)

Crystal Hendrix, a woman from Tuolumne County, California, has been arrested.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office arrested the woman after she was found walking totally n*ked in the rain with her 7-year-old daughter in Groveland early Monday.

According to The Modesto Bee, authorities received a call about 4:30 a.m. from an anonymous person reporting that there was a n*ked woman walking around in the rain with a small child near the swimming pool at Pine Mountain Lake, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and identified the woman as 34-year-old Crystal Hendrix. She admitted to deputies that she was under the influence of methamphetamine, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pine Mountain Lake security was also at the scene. Security guards had the 7-year-old girl inside their truck, trying to warm her up.

The girl was found barefoot, wearing only a T-shirt and shorts. It was about 40 degrees outside.

The girl told deputies she and her mother had been wandering in the rain for about two hours. Her mother told her someone was coming to kill them.

Deputies arrested Hendrix and booked her into the Tuolumne County jail on suspicion of child endangerment and being under the influence of methamphetamine.

The deputies were unable to locate any family to take the girl, so Child Welfare Services took custody of her after she was treated at Sonora Regional Medical Center for a cut on her foot.