Woman who allegedly stole pastor’s car arrested in Benue state

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

The Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has arrested a woman who allegedly stole a pastor’s car.

Its commandant, Mr. Shuaib Jubril, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi on Wednesday that the clergy man was travelling from Taraba State to Makurdi when he lost the car to the woman.

“The pastor was on his way to Makurdi when the woman took the vehicle; we have already handed the suspect to the police for prosecution,” he said.

Jubril however refused to give the name of the suspect and the circumstances of the crime. (NAN)

