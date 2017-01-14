Women All Stars urge Falode to attend female grassroots soccer

Amalgamation of Nigeria Women Football Club Coaches (ANWFCC) have expressed their full support to the Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football, Aishat Falode.

The group is currently organising its 21th All Stars Women Football Carnival holding at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Acting Vice President of the All Stars tournament, Swiss Hans Kramer, said they are happy that a person of Falode’s caliber was elected to lead the female football, describing her as ‘Mama sports’ and her position as a round peg in a round hole.

“The coming of Aishat Falode and the board is the best thing to happen to Nigerian football. We have total confidence in her ability because of her experience in the game.

“Her charisma and dedication over the years will definitely work for her in attaining the growth of Nigeria Women Football in the country,” Kramer said.

The Swiss is, however, extending invitation to Falode to the January 21 final of the All Stars Carnival.

According to Kramer, previous football administrators failed to visit the venue of the tournament that have produced the likes of Cynthia Uwak, Ayisaat Yusuf amongst others.

Kramer said he wants Falode and her team to pay attention to where authentic age-grade and potential Super Falcons stars are going to be unearthed.

Other members of the group that include former Super Falcons Chief Coach, Rolandson Odeh, Atlanta 96 Gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara and Finland based former Super Falcons star, now coach, Aisaat Yusuf, also declared their total support for Falode.

The group urge her to give attention to their activities where quality players are going to be discovered, who may eventually represent the nation in the nearest future.

The tournament features 270 players drawn into 18 groups.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

