Women in Delta community protest destruction of farmland by Fulani cows
Aradhe community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State today protested attacks on their farmland and crops by suspected fulani herdsmen. The women in their hundreds took to the Ozoro Police Station and Isoko North Local Government headquarters separately to register their grieviances. They barricaded the entrance to Ozoro police station with leaves, […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
