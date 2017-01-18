Pages Navigation Menu

Women in Delta community protest destruction of farmland by Fulani cows

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

protest m1

Aradhe community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State today protested attacks on their farmland and crops by suspected fulani herdsmen. The women in their hundreds took to the Ozoro Police Station and Isoko North Local Government headquarters separately to register their grieviances. They barricaded the entrance to Ozoro police station with leaves, […]

