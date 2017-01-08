Women who give oral s3x are cannibals and they’ve dined with the devil – MFM Dr Olukoya reveals
A twitter user identified as Temitope Inyang(@MercyKudy) took to her page to tweet what MFM Dr Daniel Olukoya said about woman giving oral s3x.. See below;
The post Women who give oral s3x are cannibals and they’ve dined with the devil – MFM Dr Olukoya reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG