Women who give oral s3x are cannibals and they’ve dined with the devil – MFM Dr Olukoya reveals

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A twitter user identified as  Temitope Inyang(@MercyKudy) took to her page to tweet what MFM Dr Daniel Olukoya said about woman giving oral s3x.. See below;women-who-give-oral-s3x-are-cannibals-and-theyve-dined-with-the-devil-mfm-dr-daniel-olukoya-reveals women-who-give-oral-s3x-are-cannibals-and-theyve-dined-with-the-devil-mfm-dr-daniel-olukoya-reveals-1 women-who-give-oral-s3x-are-cannibals-and-theyve-dined-with-the-devil-mfm-dr-daniel-olukoya-reveals-2

