#WomensMarch: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus Join Thousands across U.S. Cities to Protest Against Trump’s Presidency | WATCH
Thousands of protesters marched in solidarity to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump’s presidency. The protest called ‘Women’s March on Washington’ sees women in several other U.S. cities. In Washington, some protesters wore white and blue sashes that said “dissent is patriotic.” Many […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG