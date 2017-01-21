#WomensMarch: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus Join Thousands across U.S. Cities to Protest Against Trump’s Presidency | WATCH

Thousands of protesters marched in solidarity to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump’s presidency. The protest called ‘Women’s March on Washington’ sees women in several other U.S. cities. In Washington, some protesters wore white and blue sashes that said “dissent is patriotic.” Many […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

