#WomensMarch: Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus Join Thousands across U.S. Cities to Protest Against Trump’s Presidency | WATCH

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Thousands of protesters marched in solidarity to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump’s presidency. The protest called ‘Women’s March on Washington’ sees women in several other U.S. cities. In Washington, some protesters wore white and blue sashes that said “dissent is patriotic.” Many […]

