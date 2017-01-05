Worker shot dead, another injured during face-off with police at Chi Limited – The Eagle Online
Worker shot dead, another injured during face-off with police at Chi Limited
The Eagle Online
A worker at Chi Limited factory in Ajao Estate, Lagos State has died from gunshot wounds sustained during a face-off by some workers of the company with policemen. So also did another suffer gunshot wounds. According to a statement by the company, the …
