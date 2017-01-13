Workers in Kogi tertiary schools serve strike notice
Academic and non-academic staff in Kogi-owned tertiary institutions will commence a five-day warning strike from Jan. 16, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced on Thursday in Lokoja. The workers under the aegis of JAC of the tertiary institutions, said discussion between its leadership and the state government, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, had broken down.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
