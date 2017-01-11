Workers paralyze 12 flow, compressor, pumping stations in Delta – Vanguard
Vanguard
Workers paralyze 12 flow, compressor, pumping stations in Delta
Vanguard
OLEH — NO fewer than 12 flow, compressor and pumping stations in OML 30, Delta State, were crippled yesterday as workers vacated and left the stations unattended to over unpaid salaries and other benefits. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
