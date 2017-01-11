Workers paralyze 12 flow, compressor, pumping stations in Delta

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

OLEH — NO fewer than 12 flow, compressor and pumping stations in OML 30, Delta State, were crippled yesterday as workers vacated and left the stations unattended to over unpaid salaries and other benefits.

Vanguard learned that the work-to- rule could lead to a shutdown of the facilities and consequent loss in oil and gas production.

Similarly, electricity supply in the country could be grounded in the next 48 hours, as Utorogu Gas Plant might be affected except the appropriate authorities take urgent steps to arrest the situation.

The affected facilities are Olomoro Flow Station, Olomoro Compressor Station, 1 and 2, Oweh Flow Station, Oroni Flow Station, Uzere Flow Station, Uzere Compressor Station, Afiesere Flow Station, Afiesere Compressor Station, Kokori Flow Station, Evwreni Flow Station and Ughelli Pumping Station, UPS, all in Delta State.

Findings by Vanguard showed that all the workers, who deserted their duty posts, converged at Oleh chanting solidarity songs.

On the auspices of OML 30 Inter Global Procurement Energy Services, IGPES, Workers /Stakeholders/Forum, the aggrieved staff had, in a notice of industrial action to the Operate and Maintain, OM, Manager, IGPES, Oleh, dated January 6, informed that they would shut down the facilities effective Tuesday, January 10.

They also sent the notice to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Governor of Delta State, Asset Manager, NPDC, MD, Shoreline Company, MD, Heritage Company, Asaba, Chairman Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and president generals of communities in OML 30, of their planned action.

They stated in the letter: “We are constrained to inform you that at a general meeting of OML 30 IGPES personnel held on January 6, 2017, at Oleh FLB to discuss the above subject matter, the following resolutions were taken after exhaustive efforts to resolve the issues with the location management without success. That the untold hardship suffered by OML 30 IGPES personnel over the non-payment of December, 2016 salary and other emoluments (leave allowance, leave buy out and public holiday), especially at the festive period, can be best imagined than described. This is unacceptable to say the least.

“That at the last IGPES management staff briefing by the GM, Operations, at Oleh FLB on 23/11/2016, OML 30 IGPES personnel were informed of the Federal Government’s decision to change the operatorship of OML 30 from NPDC to Heritage/Shoreline Company. “Regrettably, there has been no further communication on the transition process by IGPES management to staff as promised, thereby leaving OML 30 IGPES personnel in suspense. The relevant authority should urgently facilitate a meeting between Heritage/Shoreline Company and OML 30 IGPES personnel for a seamless handover to avoid any unpleasant consequences.

“Sadly, OML 30 IGPES personnel were inexplicably denied Xmas condiments while Port Harcourt based IGPES staff were paid salaries and given Xmas condiments.”

The post Workers paralyze 12 flow, compressor, pumping stations in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

