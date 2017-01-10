Pages Navigation Menu

Workers shut DESOPADEC over end of year benefit – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Workers shut DESOPADEC over end of year benefit
Vanguard
WARRI—WORKERS of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, yesterday, shut down the headquarters of the commission in Warri over non-payment of end-of-year bonuses and other allowances by the commission.

