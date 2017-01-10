Workers shut DESOPADEC over end of year benefit – Vanguard
|
Workers shut DESOPADEC over end of year benefit
Vanguard
WARRI—WORKERS of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, yesterday, shut down the headquarters of the commission in Warri over non-payment of end-of-year bonuses and other allowances by the commission.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG