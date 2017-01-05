Workers threaten to shut down NIMASA offices nationwide

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—WORKERS of Global West Vessels Specialists Limited have given the indigenous marine company a 14-day ultimatum to pay the 18 months salaries and allowances owed them, even as they threatened to shut all offices of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, nationwide.

In a protest letter dated December 22, 2016, the workers, through their consultant (attorney), Crowther F. Okiakpe, insisted on taking industrial action against NIMASA offices nationwide if at the end of the 14-day ultimatum, their demands were not met.

The workers said the security vessels owned by the company were all on NIMASA official contract and used for security operations by the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Civil Defence Corps.

The consultant explained: “The utility vessels carry drinking water and fuel to the supper vessels while the platforms support vessels provide normal support services to the oil locations or platforms offshore. These vessels are hired officially by NIMASA to provide these services while the crews (employees) on board are NIMASA registered sailors.”

He claimed the workers had been working for 18 months without pay, alleging that Global West attributed its inability to pay wages to the freezing of the company’s account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, due to the problem the commission had with former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Okiakpe maintained that the position of Global West management that it would not pay the workers until EFCC directed otherwise, “is not acceptable,” as they had been reporting for duty diligently for the past 18 months.

The workers urged security agencies in the country to note their demand and advise government accordingly, adding: “If not, we will not change our decision as we are bent on speaking the language the government understands.”

The post Workers threaten to shut down NIMASA offices nationwide appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

