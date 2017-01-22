World Bank FG accesses $67m loan to develop Hadejia Dam in Jigawa – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
World Bank FG accesses $67m loan to develop Hadejia Dam in Jigawa
Pulse Nigeria
Shittu told newsmen in Dutse that $60m would be used to rehabilitate and expand the dam by 1,000 hectares. Published: 14.53; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Picture of Kainji Dam used for illustration play. Picture of Kainji Dam used for …
