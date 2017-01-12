Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Bank Predicts 2017 Growth – www.breakbulk.com

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


www.breakbulk.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
World Bank Predicts 2017 Growth
www.breakbulk.com
Stimulus measures in major economies throughout 2017 may lead to substantial growth opportunities for infrastructure sector operators, according to the latest research from the World Bank. Globally, the bank expects a “moderate recovery” over the
World Bank forecasting brighter prospects for 2017Russellville Courier
Is the Global Economy About to Collapse?The Motley Fool Canada
World Bank Expects Morocco's Economic Growth to Reach 4% in 2017Morocco World News
Newsroom America –indiablooms –BuzzNigeria.com –DailyForex.com
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.