World Bank predicts ‘moderate’ pick up for global economy in 2017
The World Bank says global economic growth will accelerate moderately to 2.7 per cent in 2017 after a post-crisis low global economic growth in 2016. World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a report on ‘The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects January 2017, ‘ projected stronger global economic prospects. “After years of disappointing global growth, we…
