World Bank predicts ‘moderate’ pick up for global economy in 2017

The World Bank says global economic growth will accelerate moderately to 2.7 per cent in 2017 after a post-crisis low global economic growth in 2016. World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a report on ‘The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects January 2017, ‘ projected stronger global economic prospects. “After years of disappointing global growth, we…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post World Bank predicts ‘moderate’ pick up for global economy in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

