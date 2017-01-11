FA urged to go for 2030 World Cup by AFC president Sheik Salman al-Khalifa – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
FA urged to go for 2030 World Cup by AFC president Sheik Salman al-Khalifa
Daily Mail
England have the support already of one of FIFA's powerbrokers to bid for the World Cup in 2030 which will be Europe's next opportunity to host the tournament after Russia 2018. Bahrain's Sheik Salman al-Khalifa, president of the Asian Football …
No, FIFA did not ruin the World Cup by expanding it to 48 teams
Will FIFA's expanded World Cup ruin the competition?
A 48-team World Cup, but who can host it?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG