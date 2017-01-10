Pages Navigation Menu

‘World Cup revenue would soar to £5.3bn at 48-team tournament’

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

THE VISION of FIFA President Gianni Infantino to expand the World Cup to a 48-team tournament from 2026 is expected to become a reality this week. The FIFA Council will vote on Tuesday on whether to increase the number of participants for the first time since 1998 and Infantino is confident he has ‘overwhelming’ support […]

