World Famous South African House DJ Black Coffee & Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa have their White Wedding after 7 Years Traditionally Married with 2 Kids
40 year old South African house DJ “Black Coffee” Maphumulo and his sweetheart, actress and director, 29 year old Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa had their white wedding this weekend. The DJ is also popular in Nigeria and performed at Hard Rock Cafe in Lagos in December. They had been married traditionally for seven years, but had a white wedding […]
